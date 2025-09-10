Koizumi ‘Acknowledged Ishiba’s Feelings’ in Meeting the Night before Prime Minister’s Resignation Announcement

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shinjiro Koizumi

Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Tuesday said that he acknowledged Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s feelings, rather than persuading him to step down, as he reflected on meeting Ishiba with former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the night before Ishiba announced his intention to resign.

“I didn’t really persuade [Ishiba]. For about two hours I acknowledged the prime minister’s feeling,” Koizumi, minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, said in a press conference.

Ishiba, who is also the president of the Liberal Democratic Party, had been insistent on staying in office, but made the announcement to step down on Sunday.

“There were some media reports suggesting we pressured him to change his mind, but I would never approach the prime minister, who is very senior to me in the political world, with such an attitude,” Koizumi said.

“The party must not split, and we must create an environment of unity and solidarity. Only the party president can do that. That was my mindset throughout the meeting,” he added.

Regarding hawkish voices among the prime minister’s inner circle strongly advocated dissolving the House of Representatives to counter calls within the party for resignation, Koizumi remarked, “It is the duty of those supporting him to convey various calls.”

As for the upcoming party president, he pointed out that, “Efforts to heal the wounds within the organization and to be inclusive are undoubtedly necessary.”