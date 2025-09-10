Mayor Maki Takubo of Ito, Shizuoka Pref., Notifies City Assembly Chairman of Dissolution; She Had Received No-Confidence Resolution from Assembly

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mayor Maki Takubo of Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, notifies city assembly Chairman Hiromichi Nakajima, second from left, and others of the assembly dissolution on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Maki Takubo of Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, notified the city assembly chairman of the assembly’s dissolution on Wednesday morning. Takubo, 55, had received a no-confidence resolution from the city assembly over allegations that she falsified her educational background, claiming to be a graduate of Toyo University. The city assembly election is expected to be held on Oct. 19.

The city assembly unanimously passed the no-confidence resolution on Sep. 1, determining the mayor’s account to be false based on investigations by the assembly’s special investigative committee and records from Toyo University.

The mayor faced losing her post if she did not dissolve the assembly by Thursday.