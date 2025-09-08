LDP Presidential Race Starts Taking Shape after Ishiba Says He Will Resign

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, and Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama attend the extraordinary meeting of the party’s board on Monday morning at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo.

Momentum in the Liberal Democratic Party toward a presidential election built on Monday, the day after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, also the party’s president, announced his resignation.

Former LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, declared his candidacy on Monday morning.

The prime minister on Monday morning explained his reasons for stepping down at an extraordinary meeting of the party’s board and after the meeting told reporters that “naturally” he would allow the ministers in his Cabinet to run for the party’s top post.

“I have resolved to run in the presidential election,” Motegi told reporters in the Diet building. He has been elected to the House of Representatives 11 times and has also served as foreign minister and economy, trade and industry minister.

“I want to dedicate everything I have gained from my diverse experiences in the party and in government to this country,” he added. As for the endorsements that he will need from 20 LDP Diet members in order to run in the election, he said, “I am confident I can get them.”

The LDP leadership race is expected to feature many candidates who ran in the last election, with former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi and Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who both placed well last time, likely to be top contenders. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi are also rumored to be considering a shot at the presidency.

“I want to consult with my colleagues who fought alongside me in the last leadership election,” Hayashi said when asked by reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday morning about his interest in running.

On a Monday morning radio program, Kobayashi said, “We must build a system that can make a united LDP. I want to discuss with my colleagues what role I can play.”

At the extraordinary meeting of the party’s board, Ishiba said, “I have decided to resign as party president. I must take responsibility for the election results.” He added, “This is entirely my responsibility. I offer my apologies and gratitude.”

Later, when asked by reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office whether he would allow sitting cabinet ministers to run, he said, “If they first ensure they can fully meet their respective duties, there is no reason I should stop them.”