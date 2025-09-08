Hot word :

Yoshimasa Hayashi, Chief Cabinet Secretary, Says He Wants to ‘Consult with Colleagues’ Regarding LDP Presidential Bid

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi is surrounded by reporters in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:52 JST, September 8, 2025

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Monday he is considering tossing his hat in the ring for the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election.

“I want to consult thoroughly with my colleagues,” Hayashi said when asked by reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office whether he would run in the upcoming party election following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s announcement of his resignation as prime minister and party president.

