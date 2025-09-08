Yoshimasa Hayashi, Chief Cabinet Secretary, Says He Wants to ‘Consult with Colleagues’ Regarding LDP Presidential Bid
12:52 JST, September 8, 2025
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Monday he is considering tossing his hat in the ring for the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election.
“I want to consult thoroughly with my colleagues,” Hayashi said when asked by reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office whether he would run in the upcoming party election following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s announcement of his resignation as prime minister and party president.
