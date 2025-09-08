Toshimitsu Motegi, Former LDP Secretary General, Intends to Run in Party Presidential Election
11:58 JST, September 8, 2025
Toshimitsu Motegi, a former secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, announced on Monday morning his intention to run in the party leadership election triggered by the announcement about the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is the president of the party.
Motegi is the first person to declare a candidacy for the leadership race. “I have decided to run in the leadership election,” Motegi said to reporters inside the Diet Building, adding, “I wish to dedicate all the experience I have gained in the party and government to the nation.”
He has secured the necessary 20 endorsements required for candidacy.
