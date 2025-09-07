Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Announces His Resignation ; Denies Running in Next LDP Presidential Election (UPDATE2)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at the press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday evening

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his decision to step down at a press conference on Sunday evening.

“I have decided to step down as a Liberal Democratic Party’s President post.” He said at the beginning of the conference. He pointed out the tariff negotiations with the US as a part of his reasons to keep going right after the scathing defeat of the House of Councillor’s election in July.

“Now that the memorandum on the agreement was signed and U.S. president signed an executive order to lower tariffs on Japanese imports last week, I felt I have reached a kind of milestone (to decide to step down).” He said.

Regarding the election result, Ishiba said “As LDP President, ultimately I have to take responsibility for the results of the House of Councillors election.”

An extraordinary LDP presidential election will be held but Ishiba made it clear he will not be running in the election.