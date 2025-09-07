Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Announces He will Step Down
The Yomiuri Shimbun
18:02 JST, September 7, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his decision to step down at a press conference on Sunday evening.
Politics & Government Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning,...
-
Stink Bug Outbreak Across Japan Sparks Rice Price Concerns; Cause...
-
Details of Japan-U.S. Tariff Agreement Disclosed in Joint Stateme...
-
After Largely Ignoring Suffering in Gaza, Israeli Media Start to ...
-
Japan-Australia 2+2 Meeting: Tokyo, Canberra Should Deepen Relati...
-
Egypt Says Describing Displacement of Palestinians as Voluntary I...
-
A Songwriter Had Part of His Brain Removed. The Music Flowed.
-
I Don't Know If My Husband's Workaholic Mindset Will Change Now T...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for Fi...
-
7,500 Buildings in Alexandria, Egypt, at Risk of Collapse Likely ...
-
Japanese Automakers Try to Regain Ground Lost to Chinese Car Firm...
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair's Resignatio...
-
Typhoon Peipah Forms Near Amami Oshima Island, Expected to Move t...
-
Israeli Startup to Produce Kabayaki Grilled Eel ‘Meat’ in Japan U...
-
Yamanashi Officials Authorized to Deny Lightly Equipped Mt. Fuji ...
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning,...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m ...
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka's Minami ...
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metr...
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-S...
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase ...
-
Japan's Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Desc...
-
Kyoto University Researchers Develops Highly Effective Non-Addict...
-
Competition Intensifying Among Chinese Carmakers over EV Sales in...
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Online Applications for My Number Card to Be Available Overseas
-
Japan to Provide ¥810 Billion in Infrastructure Aid to African Nations, Seeks to Reduce China’s Influence in Continent
-
Japan to Launch Demining Initiative in Africa, Looking to Boost Agricultural Output on the Continent
-
Japan-South Korea Agreement Reflects Shared Understanding
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Japan’s Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Descendants of ‘Momotaro,’ Demons Clash in Evil vs. Evil Story