Possible LDP Presidential Election Candidates Begin Meeting with Supporters

Figures who ran in last year’s Liberal Democratic Party presidential election have begun meeting with supporters ahead of Monday’s planned decision over whether the party will hold an extraordinary presidential election.

Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi held a dinner meeting on Tuesday evening in Tokyo with about 10 young LDP lawmakers who support her. They discussed opinions on what steps need to be taken next. Takaichi indicated on the day that she would demand the party hold a presidential election, saying to reporters, “I intend to express my thoughts on how leaders should take responsibility.”

On the same day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi met with about 10 LDP lawmakers close to him to exchange information at a location near the Diet Building with accommodations for lawmakers.

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, who has clearly stated he supports holding a presidential election, on Tuesday attended a meeting with fifth-term LDP lawmakers held at the Diet Building.

Meanwhile, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi emphasized prioritizing his official duties. Asked by reporters at the ministry about his stance on an extraordinary presidential election, he said, “My judgement as a lawmaker is being put to the test. I want to face it with resolve.” A group of mid-level LDP lawmakers who supported Koizumi in the last leadership election organized a meeting on Wednesday.