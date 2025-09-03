Japan PM, BOJ Governor Discuss Economic, Price Situation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister’s Office

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda discussed the economic and price situation as well as market trends on Wednesday, Ueda said the same day.

Ueda made the remark in talks with reporters after he met with Ishiba at the prime minister’s office.

The BOJ chief said he and Ishiba also talked about foreign exchange issues, but declined to share details.

Japan’s prime minister and top central banker hold a meeting regularly. This was the first Ishiba-Ueda meeting at the prime minister’s office since February.