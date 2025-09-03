Japan PM, BOJ Governor Discuss Economic, Price Situation
15:19 JST, September 3, 2025
Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda discussed the economic and price situation as well as market trends on Wednesday, Ueda said the same day.
Ueda made the remark in talks with reporters after he met with Ishiba at the prime minister’s office.
The BOJ chief said he and Ishiba also talked about foreign exchange issues, but declined to share details.
Japan’s prime minister and top central banker hold a meeting regularly. This was the first Ishiba-Ueda meeting at the prime minister’s office since February.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Online Applications for My Number Card to Be Available Overseas
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Japan to Launch Demining Initiative in Africa, Looking to Boost Agricultural Output on the Continent
-
Japan to Provide ¥810 Billion in Infrastructure Aid to African Nations, Seeks to Reduce China’s Influence in Continent
-
Japan-South Korea Agreement Reflects Shared Understanding
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities