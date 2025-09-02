Upper House Election: LDP Secretary General Moriyama, Policy Research Council Chairman Onodera Intend to Resign to Take Responsibility for Upper House Poll Defeat
17:10 JST, September 2, 2025
Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama and Policy Research Council Chairman Itsunori Onodera on Tuesday revealed their intention to resign from their post to take responsibility for the party’s defeat in the House of Councillors election in July.
Moriyama made the announcement at a press conference after a general meeting of the party’s Diet members.
He said he had informed Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba of his intention to resign and left it up to Ishiba whether to accept it.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Online Applications for My Number Card to Be Available Overseas
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Japan to Launch Demining Initiative in Africa, Looking to Boost Agricultural Output on the Continent
-
Japan-South Korea Agreement Reflects Shared Understanding
-
Japan to Provide ¥810 Billion in Infrastructure Aid to African Nations, Seeks to Reduce China’s Influence in Continent
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities