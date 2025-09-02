Upper House Election: LDP Secretary General Moriyama, Policy Research Council Chairman Onodera Intend to Resign to Take Responsibility for Upper House Poll Defeat

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama, left, and Policy Research Council Chairman Itsunori Onodera

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama and Policy Research Council Chairman Itsunori Onodera on Tuesday revealed their intention to resign from their post to take responsibility for the party’s defeat in the House of Councillors election in July.

Moriyama made the announcement at a press conference after a general meeting of the party’s Diet members.

He said he had informed Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba of his intention to resign and left it up to Ishiba whether to accept it.