Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government
#Upper House Election

Upper House Election: LDP Secretary General Moriyama, Policy Research Council Chairman Onodera Intend to Resign to Take Responsibility for Upper House Poll Defeat

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama, left, and Policy Research Council Chairman Itsunori Onodera

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:10 JST, September 2, 2025

Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama and Policy Research Council Chairman Itsunori Onodera on Tuesday revealed their intention to resign from their post to take responsibility for the party’s defeat in the House of Councillors election in July.

Moriyama made the announcement at a press conference after a general meeting of the party’s Diet members.

He said he had informed Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba of his intention to resign and left it up to Ishiba whether to accept it.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING