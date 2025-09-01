Disaster Site Image Capturing System Eyed by Govt to Help Facilitate Response Efforts
15:53 JST, September 1, 2025
The Cabinet Office plans to start development of a system using satellites and drones to capture images of damage caused by disasters, enabling a comprehensive assessment of the situation and sharing the data with relevant local governments. A fiscal 2026 budget request of ¥120 million has been made for the plan, dubbed the “bird’s eye project.”
When flooding, tsunami and other disasters occur, the government and private companies capture images of the damage to aid disaster response efforts. Currently, there is no unified mechanism for sharing the data with affected municipalities. The government aims to update its current system to allow this data to be shared to facilitate disaster response efforts such as locating victims and those requiring aid.
Starting in fiscal 2026, the government will begin drafting guidelines for the provision and utilization of the imagery. It plans to utilize this system in conjunction with the “disaster prevention digital platform” to facilitate information sharing between the national government and local municipalities during disasters.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Online Applications for My Number Card to Be Available Overseas
-
Japan PM Ishiba States Negative View on Issuing Written Japan-U.S. Agreement on Tariffs; Pushes for Comments on World War II
-
Japan to Launch Demining Initiative in Africa, Looking to Boost Agricultural Output on the Continent
-
Japan-South Korea Agreement Reflects Shared Understanding
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities