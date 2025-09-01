Govt Strengthens Proposal for Disaster Prevention Cooperation with ASEAN, in Preparation of Hosting 2027 U.N. Conference
14:29 JST, September 1, 2025
The government has revised, for the first time, its strategic document that defines priority areas for so-called offer-type cooperation, in which Japan leverages its strengths and proposes support packages to developing countries, with disaster prevention now newly added. As natural disasters occur more frequently worldwide, Japan aims to actively promote pre-disaster measures, an area where it has a strong track record. Sept. 1 marks Disaster Prevention Day, and the government is advancing initiatives both domestically and internationally.
The strategy is based on the 2023 Development Cooperation Charter, which had introduced the concept of an offer-type cooperation agenda. In light of the growing frequency of natural disasters, the revised document emphasizes reducing disaster risks and investing in pre-disaster preparedness. It also highlights Japan’s experience and lessons learned from past events, aiming to strengthen regional disaster measures and promote the concept of “Build Back Better,” which focuses on creating cities even more resilient than before.
Going forward, the government plans to accelerate dialogue with the private sector to develop proposals for disaster prevention, with particular attention to ASEAN countries, which are prone to flood and storm damage. The government intends to finalize concrete cooperation items by around 2027, when Japan will host the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction led by the U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction for the first time.
Japan’s disaster prevention industry has a strong advantage in cutting-edge technology, such as robotics rescue operations with and AI damage prediction. These innovations are attracting significant interest abroad. Through these support efforts, Japan aims to expand the disaster prevention-related market.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Online Applications for My Number Card to Be Available Overseas
-
Japan PM Ishiba States Negative View on Issuing Written Japan-U.S. Agreement on Tariffs; Pushes for Comments on World War II
-
Japan to Launch Demining Initiative in Africa, Looking to Boost Agricultural Output on the Continent
-
Japan-South Korea Agreement Reflects Shared Understanding
-
Ishiba’s World War II Memorial Address Reflects His Distinctiveness as He Mulls Timing of Personal Remarks
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities