Ishiba Injured His Foot in July, Visits SDF Hospital
12:52 JST, September 1, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba visited the Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday to have a foot injury examined.
Ishiba sustained the injury during a visit to Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, in late July and had been managing the pain with medicated patches and other treatments, according to sources close to him.
Ishiba has recently been seen limping and stopping while walking.
