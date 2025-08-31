Japan-India Ties Strengthened with Ishiba, Modi Visit to Semiconductor Factory in Miyagi Prefecture

From Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media account

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, front left, inspect Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd.’s factory in Taiwa, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday.

TAIWA, Miyagi — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba visited the factory of Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd., a semiconductor equipment manufacturer in Taiwa, Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday together with visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During their meeting on Friday, the two leaders had agreed to promote diversification of supply chains in key technology sectors such as semiconductors.

After the tour, Ishiba told reporters, “Japan and India will work together to strengthen semiconductor supply chains and advance economic security.”

On their way to the factory, the leaders traveled aboard the Tohoku Shinkansen “Hayabusa” from Tokyo Station to Sendai Station. India is moving toward introducing a new Shinkansen model, currently being developed in Japan, in the early 2030s.

Modi departed for China on Saturday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin.