Japan, India leaders hold talks to Agree On More Security, Economy Cooperation

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, shakes hands with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Friday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks in Tokyo and issue a joint statement focusing on strengthening security cooperation and economic ties between their nations.

Modi arrived at Haneda Airport on Friday morning. This is his first visit to Japan since May 2023.

Following their talks, Ishiba and Modi are expected to exchange documents of agreement and hold a joint press conference. After that, they are set to continue discussions over dinner.

On Saturday, Modi is scheduled to visit locations including a factory for semiconductor manufacturing equipment before heading to China, his next destination.

During the talks, Ishiba and Modi are expected to discuss the direction of bilateral cooperation for the next decade, as 10 years have passed since the two countries upgraded their relationship to a Special Strategic Global Partnership. In the joint statement, the leaders are to express “serious concern” over the situation in the East and South China Seas, with China’s maritime expansion in mind.

The two countries are also set to revise the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation that they signed in 2008. The revision is aimed to deepen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas.

Japan and India are also expected to announce a joint vision that includes calls for cooperation in eight areas, such as setting a ¥10 trillion goal for Japanese private investment in India and introducing new Shinkansen bullet trains to India.

Ahead of his visit, Modi released a statement, saying, “During my visit, we would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership.”

“We would endeavor to give new wings to our collaboration … advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and semiconductors,” he added.