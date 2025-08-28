Japan Cancels U.S. Tariff Talks Over Need to Confirm Further Details at Working Level; New Date for Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks Not Set
12:29 JST, August 28, 2025
Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa has canceled his trip to the United States as further details regarding the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement need to be confirmed at the working level, according to government sources.
His U.S. trip, the purpose of which was to verify the details of the agreement, was scheduled to begin Thursday.
“Some issues at the working level need to be finalized,” said an official from the Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday.
Japan and the United States will continue discussions at the working level, and no new date has been set for Akazawa’s next visit.
Akazawa said Wednesday he would make his 10th visit to the United States from Thursday to Saturday. During his trip, he planned to discuss the implementation of the reduction in automobile tariffs that was agreed upon in July, as well as the creation of a joint document on a $550 billion (about ¥80 trillion) investment in the United States.
