Cabinet Office Releases Video Reproducing Large-Scale Mt. Fuji Eruption Scenes

Courtesy of the Cabinet Office

A computer-graphic image of a large-scale eruption of Mt. Fuji

The Cabinet Office has released video depicting reproduced scenes of a large-scale eruption of Mt Fuji on its website in an aim to convey the effects of volcanic ash on daily life and help people in emergency preparation.

The 10-minute-long computer-graphic video released on Aug. 26, designated as “Volcano Disaster Awareness Day,” simulates an eruption of the same scale that occurred during the Hoei era in 1707. It shows the scenes of volcanic ash falling in Yamakita and Sagamihara in Kanagawa Prefecture, about 25 kilometers and 60 kilometers away from Mt. Fuji, respectively, as well as in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, about 100 kilometers away from the mountain.

It also depicts situations in which rail networks were paralyzed and sewer pipes were blocked leading to water overflow, which are anticipated effects of an eruption.

“Once a volcanic mountain erupts, it can cause immeasurable damage and have a serious impact on society. I urge everyone to learn from past disasters and confirm their own preparedness,” Minister of State for Disaster Management Manabu Sakai said at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.