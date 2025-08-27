Japan, U.S. Likely to Create Joint Document of $550 Billion Investment Agreement from Recent Tariff Negotiations
13:57 JST, August 27, 2025
The Japanese and U.S. governments have begun making arrangements to document an agreement on a $550 billion (about ¥80 trillion) investment in the United States, which was part of their recent tariff agreement, it was learned Tuesday.
Japan and the United States are considering making the document, which explains the investment framework and other details, non-legally binding.
They had each released their own summaries of the agreement, but there were discrepancies in the documents.
Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is in charge of the negotiations, is expected to visit the United States soon to discuss the details.
“I believe it is the United States that wants to create a joint document or feels that there is merit in creating one,” Akazawa said at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. “We are discussing having a steady implementation of the agreement.”
The Japanese government’s maintains that the $550 billion investment in the United States represents the total amount of capital contributions, loans and loan guarantees by government-affiliated financial institutions, outlining the general framework of financial assistance.
On the other hand, the U.S. government stated in its summary that Japan would invest the amount based on the direction of the United States. The Japanese government had previously expressed reservations about creating a joint document with the United States.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Online Applications for My Number Card to Be Available Overseas
-
Japan PM Ishiba States Negative View on Issuing Written Japan-U.S. Agreement on Tariffs; Pushes for Comments on World War II
-
LDP, Komeito Eye Steps Against Election Interference; Foreign Bots Said to Spread Misinformation Online
-
Japan to Launch Demining Initiative in Africa, Looking to Boost Agricultural Output on the Continent
-
National Cybersecurity Office Chief: Suspicious Communications that Can Be Cyberattacks Now Occur ‘Once Every 13 Seconds’
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done