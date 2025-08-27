Japan, U.S. Likely to Create Joint Document of $550 Billion Investment Agreement from Recent Tariff Negotiations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa speaks to media in Washington in August.

The Japanese and U.S. governments have begun making arrangements to document an agreement on a $550 billion (about ¥80 trillion) investment in the United States, which was part of their recent tariff agreement, it was learned Tuesday.

Japan and the United States are considering making the document, which explains the investment framework and other details, non-legally binding.

They had each released their own summaries of the agreement, but there were discrepancies in the documents.

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is in charge of the negotiations, is expected to visit the United States soon to discuss the details.

“I believe it is the United States that wants to create a joint document or feels that there is merit in creating one,” Akazawa said at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. “We are discussing having a steady implementation of the agreement.”

The Japanese government’s maintains that the $550 billion investment in the United States represents the total amount of capital contributions, loans and loan guarantees by government-affiliated financial institutions, outlining the general framework of financial assistance.

On the other hand, the U.S. government stated in its summary that Japan would invest the amount based on the direction of the United States. The Japanese government had previously expressed reservations about creating a joint document with the United States.