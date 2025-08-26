Japan, India Plan to Establish AI Cooperation Framework; Ishiba, Modi Set to Agree During Talks on Friday
17:31 JST, August 26, 2025
The Japanese and Indian governments intend to establish a new framework for cooperation to promote joint research and the mutual exchange of personnel in AI, according to Japanese government sources.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will visit Japan on Friday and Saturday, will likely reach an agreement on the issue during their meeting on Friday.
Modi is expected to make arrangements to invite Ishiba to an international conference on AI to be held in India in February next year.
The new framework will be called the “Japan-India AI cooperation initiative.” Amidst the competition to develop AI among the United States, China and other countries, the aim is to promote cooperation between Japan and India in this field.
The joint research is expected to involve cooperation on developing large language models. These are the foundation of AI technology, which learns large amounts of text data to predict the probability of word sequences.
The initiative also plans to facilitate exchanges of young researchers and students in the field of AI, and support the development and operation of data centers in India.
To achieve safe, trustworthy AI technology, the two countries will also collaborate on the formation of international rules governing AI.
Japan is leading the Hiroshima AI Process, international rules agreed upon by the Group of Seven advanced nations, and it intends to urge India to cooperate with the international regulations.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Online Applications for My Number Card to Be Available Overseas
-
Japan PM Ishiba States Negative View on Issuing Written Japan-U.S. Agreement on Tariffs; Pushes for Comments on World War II
-
Japan Releases Guidelines for Stronger Space Defense as It Looks to Protect Its Satellites from Adversaries
-
LDP, Komeito Eye Steps Against Election Interference; Foreign Bots Said to Spread Misinformation Online
-
Japan to Launch Demining Initiative in Africa, Looking to Boost Agricultural Output on the Continent
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)