Ishiba, Lee Look to Further Ties in ‘Future-Oriented’ Manner

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, shakes hands with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday during his first visit to Japan since taking office, and the two leaders agreed to advance bilateral relations in a future-oriented manner.

Lee’s decision to visit Japan before visiting the United States, Seoul’s ally, for bilateral diplomacy is highly unusual. In fact, it has not previously happened in the 60 years since Japan and South Korea normalized diplomatic relations.

The summit between the Japanese and South Korean leaders was held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday afternoon.

At a joint press conference after their talks, Ishiba and Lee announced an agreement.

The agreement clearly states that the two leaders “will develop bilateral relations in a stable and future-oriented manner based on the foundation built over the past 60 years since the normalization of diplomatic ties.” The document refers to the 1965 Agreement on the Settlement of Problems concerning Property and Claims and on Economic Cooperation, which settled the issue of prewar claims between the two countries, and confirms that it serves as the starting point for the bilateral relations.

The document also touches on historical issues regarding Japan.

Referring to the 1998 Japan-Republic of Korea Joint Declaration that expressed remorse and an apology for Japan’s colonial rule, the agreement reaffirmed that there has been no change in the historical understanding of successive Japanese cabinets.

The agreement is believed to have shown consideration to the South Korean side by clarifying Japan’s commitment to upholding the 1998 joint declaration. The South Korean government places particular importance on the declaration as a documented apology by Japan.

The two countries will aim for more reciprocal visits by their leaders. With an eye on the current strategic environment, in which China is increasing its aggressive military activities and North Korea continues its nuclear and missile development program, the agreement states that cooperation between Japan and South Korea is indispensable.

Cooperation is also outlined in a wide range of areas, including trilateral security cooperation among Japan, South Korea and the United States, the promotion of hydrogen and other next-generation clean energies and the construction of supply chains to reduce dependence on specific countries for strategic materials such as critical minerals.

In an exclusive interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun on Tuesday, Lee indicated his intention to adhere to existing agreements and solutions regarding issues such as so-called comfort women and former wartime requisitioned workers from the Korean Peninsula.

Lee’s August visit to Japan notable

Lee’s first visit to Japan is also notable for taking place in August.

Aug. 15 in South Korea is National Liberation Day, which marks the country’s liberation from colonial rule. Around this date, there is a tendency for interest in historical issues to be elevated.

Data from the National Archives of Korea shows that among the eight presidents who have served since the 1987 democratization declaration, none have made an official visit to Japan in August.

According to a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official, this makes August a difficult time for progress to be made in Japan-South Korea relations, such as through a South Korean presidential visit to Japan.

In his Liberation Day speech this year, Lee called on Japan to face its past while also stating his intent to pursue a “future-oriented” relationship with Japan. It appears he decided to proceed with the August visit based on a pragmatic approach.