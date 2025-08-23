South Korean President Lee Arrives in Japan for Bilateral Summit
17:04 JST, August 23, 2025
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung landed at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Saturday morning for his first visit to Japan since taking office.
Lee’s decision to visit Japan before visiting the United States, Seoul’s ally, for bilateral diplomacy is highly unusual. In fact, it has not previously happened in the 60 years since Japan and South Korea normalized diplomatic relations.
