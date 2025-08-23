Hot word :

South Korean President Lee Arrives in Japan for Bilateral Summit

The Yomiuri Shimbun
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, arrives at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:04 JST, August 23, 2025

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung landed at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Saturday morning for his first visit to Japan since taking office.

Lee’s decision to visit Japan before visiting the United States, Seoul’s ally, for bilateral diplomacy is highly unusual. In fact, it has not previously happened in the 60 years since Japan and South Korea normalized diplomatic relations.

