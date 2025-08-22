Japan-Africa Conference Concludes with Adoption of Yokohama Declaration to Promote Mutual Benefits Between Japan, African Nations

Pool photo/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, second from right, speaks at the closing ceremony of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama on Friday.

YOKOHAMA — The Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) concluded on Friday with the adoption of the Yokohama Declaration to promote mutual benefits between Japan and African countries.

The declaration outlined plans to support Africa’s economic growth by using Japanese technologies, such as artificial intelligence, through public-private collaborations.

The Yokohama Declaration also emphasized the importance of an open, multilateral trade system amid concerns over the economic impact of U.S. tariff measures. In order to achieve the group’s goals, the declaration also outlined cooperation measures based on three pillars: economy, society, and peace and stability.

In the economic field, the declaration emphasized the importance of promoting the use of Japan’s advanced technologies, such as AI and robotics, in Africa through strengthened collaboration with the private sector. It also included cooperation in establishing an international order surrounding AI to promote “human-centric, safe, secure and trustworthy AI.”

With the U.S. administration’s tariff measures in mind, the declaration stated, “Increasing trade protectionism is limiting Africa’s access to global markets.”

Amid the emergence of issues surrounding China’s debt trap, resulting from loans that exceed the repayment capacity in Africa, the declaration also mentioned “the need for strengthening debt management capacity and enhancing debt transparency.”

At the conference, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba proposed the Economic Region Initiative of Indian Ocean-Africa, which aims to promote integrated economic development in the Indian Ocean and Africa. The declaration also touched on the importance of connectivity between Africa and the Indo-Pacific region and said, “We take good note of the initiative of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” which is led by Japan.

In the field of society, the declaration stated, “We support social development in Africa by strengthening health systems,” including cooperation on vaccines. Citing examples of increasing droughts and floods in Africa, it said that it welcomes “Japan’s contribution and leadership in the areas of disaster risk reduction” and gave an example of reducing such risk through the use of satellite data.

Regarding peace and stability, it confirmed that democracy and the rule of law are the foundation for Africa’s development, peace and stability. It stated, “We also recognize the increasing momentum on U.N. Security Council reform,” adding that Japan and African countries will continue to communicate and cooperate closely to achieve Security Council reform.

Mentioning the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the statement also expressed the intention to strengthen the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty and promote nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation.

TICAD 9, which started Wednesday, was cohosted by the Japanese government, the African Union Commission, the United Nations and other entities with 49 of the 54 African countries participating. The next meeting will be held in Africa.