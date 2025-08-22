Japan to Provide ¥810 Billion in Infrastructure Aid to African Nations, Seeks to Reduce China’s Influence in Continent

Pool photo via AP

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, walking from right to left, arrives at a photo session at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama on Wednesday.

The government plans to provide up to $5.5 billion (about ¥810 billion) to African nations to finance infrastructure projects, in an effort to counter China’s growing presence on the continent as the United States and European countries scale back their support.

“We will promote sustainable economic growth in African nations,” Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said at an event held in conjunction with the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama on Thursday.

The financial loans will be provided over three years from 2026 to support the development of power grids and road networks, as well as the construction of levees and dams.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will coordinate the aid with the African Development Bank. It is in addition to the $5 billion package Japan announced for the 2023 to 2025 period.

The impact of changes in the international environment on Africa have spurred the government to strengthen its support.

In response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, European countries have been increasing their defense budgets and assistance to Ukraine, with aid to developing countries reducing as a result.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development, which had greatly contributed to efforts tackling AIDS and poverty across Africa.

In contrast, China has been expanding its investment and financing in African countries through such means as its Belt and Road Initiative. However, there are persistent accusations that China is setting debt traps, through which Beijing can increase its influence over countries that become unable to repay their debts. Japan will strengthen its support for African nations in an effort to prevent them from becoming dependent on China.

“Japan’s support is heavily appreciated for how well it understands the needs of the recipient countries,” said Izumi Ono, a professor emeritus of international development policies at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies. “Even if it may be difficult for Japan to provide huge amounts of financial assistance like China, Japan can contribute to sustainable growth in African nations through human resource development and debt management.”