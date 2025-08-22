LDP’s Koizumi Showcases Close Ties with JIP Leader Yoshimura, Fueling Speculation Over Future Coalition
16:55 JST, August 22, 2025
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi from the Liberal Democratic Party visited Yumeshima in Osaka on Thursday to inspect the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue. He was accompanied by Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of the Japan Innovation Party, showcasing their close political ties.
Since the LDP sees the JIP as a potential partner for expanding its coalition framework, the proximity of Koizumi, considered as a possible post-Ishiba candidate, to the JIP is expected to attract continued attention.
Their tour lasted about two hours, during which they visited the Osaka Prefecture and U.S. pavilions, among others. The two are also known for their policy alignment, such as promoting ride-sharing services that allow individuals to use private cars to transport passengers for a fee.
After the inspection, the two responded side by side to questions from the press. Koizumi praised Yoshimura, saying: “Although the Expo faced criticism, it was so well attended that it overturned that criticism. He is a politician with the spirit of reform.” Yoshimura also expressed admiration, saying: “Koizumi is a reformist within the LDP. We have a good relationship, and I trust him.”
Yoshihide Suga, who is LDP vice president and regarded as Koizumi’s mentor, also has strong ties with the JIP. One senior LDP figure said, “If Koizumi becomes party president, it could pave the way for a coalition with the JIP.”
On the same day, Yoshimura said, “At this stage, I am not considering a coalition,” but added: “First, I would like the LDP to clarify its leadership structure. I want to cooperate with those who share the same vision and move politics forward.”
