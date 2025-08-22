Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government
#TICAD

Justice Ministries of Japan, Tanzania Sign Memorandum on Legal Cooperation, Aiming to Boost Economic Development

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Justice Ministry

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:06 JST, August 22, 2025

The Justice Ministry announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Tanzania’s Ministry of Constitutional and Judicial Affairs, coinciding with the ongoing TICAD 9 conference. According to the Justice Ministry, this is Japan’s first agreement of its kind with an African nation. By advancing cooperation in areas such as legal system development and the training of judicial professionals, Japan aims to encourage Japanese companies to expand into Tanzania, attracting investment and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING