Justice Ministries of Japan, Tanzania Sign Memorandum on Legal Cooperation, Aiming to Boost Economic Development
13:06 JST, August 22, 2025
The Justice Ministry announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Tanzania’s Ministry of Constitutional and Judicial Affairs, coinciding with the ongoing TICAD 9 conference. According to the Justice Ministry, this is Japan’s first agreement of its kind with an African nation. By advancing cooperation in areas such as legal system development and the training of judicial professionals, Japan aims to encourage Japanese companies to expand into Tanzania, attracting investment and contributing to the country’s economic growth.
