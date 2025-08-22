Hot word :

Hot word :

Japan-ROK Parliamentarian Groups Meet, Discuss Agenda for November’s General Meeting

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Akihisa Nagashima, secretary general of the Japan-South Korea Parliamentarians’ League, speaks at a meeting with the league’s South Korean counterpart on Thursday in Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:53 JST, August 22, 2025

Members of Japanese and South Korean parliamentarian groups for promoting friendly ties between the countries met in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss the agenda for their joint general meeting to be held in South Korea in November.

The Japan-South Korea parliamentarians’ league chaired by former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, held a joint meeting with South Korea’s Korea-Japan parliamentarians’ league, chaired by Joo Ho-young, in the Diet Building.

At the meeting, Akihisa Nagashima, secretary general of the Japanese league, mentioned South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s upcoming visit to Japan on Saturday and said, “Japan-South Korea relations have at no time been as important as they are now in terms of security, trade and international order.”

Min Hong-chul, secretary general of the South Korean group, said, “As neighbors, we would like to join hands and move forward together.”

