Japan-ROK Parliamentarian Groups Meet, Discuss Agenda for November’s General Meeting
12:53 JST, August 22, 2025
Members of Japanese and South Korean parliamentarian groups for promoting friendly ties between the countries met in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss the agenda for their joint general meeting to be held in South Korea in November.
The Japan-South Korea parliamentarians’ league chaired by former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, held a joint meeting with South Korea’s Korea-Japan parliamentarians’ league, chaired by Joo Ho-young, in the Diet Building.
At the meeting, Akihisa Nagashima, secretary general of the Japanese league, mentioned South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s upcoming visit to Japan on Saturday and said, “Japan-South Korea relations have at no time been as important as they are now in terms of security, trade and international order.”
Min Hong-chul, secretary general of the South Korean group, said, “As neighbors, we would like to join hands and move forward together.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Online Applications for My Number Card to Be Available Overseas
-
Japan PM Ishiba States Negative View on Issuing Written Japan-U.S. Agreement on Tariffs; Pushes for Comments on World War II
-
Japan Releases Guidelines for Stronger Space Defense as It Looks to Protect Its Satellites from Adversaries
-
Increased Imports of U.S. Rice Likely to Have Limited Impact in Japan; Aircraft Agreement, LNG Project May Cause Issues
-
LDP, Komeito Eye Steps Against Election Interference; Foreign Bots Said to Spread Misinformation Online
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)