Upper House Election: LDP May Delay Review of Upper House Election Results Until Early Sept.; Review Committee’s Work Expected to Take Longer Than Originally Thought
12:14 JST, August 22, 2025
The Liberal Democratic Party is considering postponing the release of its report examining the factors behind its defeat in last month’s House of Councillors election. The report, currently planned for release at the end of this month, would instead be pushed to early September, according to several ruling party officials.
As a result, the party’s internal deliberations on whether to hold a special presidential election are also expected to be delayed until September.
The officials say this is because the work of the review committee, which has been conducting interviews with candidates who lost their elections, will not be finished until the end of August. The party plans to report the results after the report is finalized, probably at a general meeting of LDP Diet members of both houses.
The Party Presidential Election Administration Committee has stated that they will begin the process of confirming requests from LDP Diet members and prefectural chapters regarding the holding of a special presidential election after the review of the upper house election is completed.
