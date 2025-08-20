Indian Prime Minister Modi to Visit Japan from Next Week; Will Hold Summit with Ishiba on Bilateral Security, Economy

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech in May in this photograph taken from his official Youtube channel.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba informed Liberal Democratic Party executives about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan next week, LDP’s Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Ishiba detailed the visit at an LDP executive meeting on the day, Moriyama said to the press following the meeting.

Modi is scheduled to arrive on Aug. 29. The two governments are currently coordinating for a stay of several days. He is expected to hold a summit with Ishiba to confirm cooperation in areas such as the economy and security. There are also plans for him to visit regional areas in Japan.

Modi’s visit to Japan will be his first since attending the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May 2023 as one of the leaders of invited countries. Ishiba and Modi met in Laos in October last year.