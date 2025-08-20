Ishiba Meets Gates in Tokyo, Pledges ¥81.2 Billion to International Vaccination Organization Gavi
14:11 JST, August 20, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met Microsoft Corp. founder Bill Gates during his Japan visit at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Tuesday. The prime minister told him that the government would contribute up to $550 million (about ¥81.2 billion) to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, an international organization promoting vaccination supported by the Gates Foundation, in the next five years.
Ishiba will officially announce the offer at the TICAD9 from Wednesday.
Gavi is working on promoting vaccination in developing countries, mainly in Africa.
The prime minister stressed the importance of sustainability of international healthcare to Gates and expressed his willingness to discuss the subject at TICAD9.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Online Applications for My Number Card to Be Available Overseas
-
Japan PM Ishiba States Negative View on Issuing Written Japan-U.S. Agreement on Tariffs; Pushes for Comments on World War II
-
Japan Releases Guidelines for Stronger Space Defense as It Looks to Protect Its Satellites from Adversaries
-
Increased Imports of U.S. Rice Likely to Have Limited Impact in Japan; Aircraft Agreement, LNG Project May Cause Issues
-
Ishiba Weighs Timing of Resignation Amid Revolt in LDP; Prime Minister Seeks to Minimize Political Disruption
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Business Group Chair Welcomes Outcome of Tariff Talks, But Also Say 15% Reciprocal Tariff ‘By No Means Low’
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Neko Pitcher
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)