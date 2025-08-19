Japan, Taiwan Sign Rare Accord on Evacuations in Light of Possible Contingency

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Japan and Taiwan have reached an agreement on sharing information about non-Japanese people who enter Japan from Taiwan, in light of a possible contingency on the island, according to multiple Japanese sources.

The agreement is aimed at preventing secret agents and terrorists from entering Japan and conducting subversive acts amid a Taiwan contingency by sharing information about non-Japanese people evacuating from the island.

It is unusual for the Japanese and Taiwan authorities to conclude an agreement with a Taiwan contingency in mind.

The document is titled “memorandum of cooperation on sharing information regarding matters related to immigration control.” It was signed by the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, Japan’s liaison organization for Taiwan, and its counterpart, the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association, on Dec. 18. The Japanese association declined to disclose the content of the memorandum.

The memorandum will allow Japan to receive information on non-Japanese people who seek entry to Japan from Taiwan, according to the sources. This will help Japan more effectively screen individuals and determine who may pose a threat to domestic security in the wake of a contingency. Under the memorandum, travelers bound for Japan will also receive a pre-departure check at Taiwan airports outside of contingencies.

According to Japan’s Foreign Ministry, there were about 21,700 Japanese nationals living in Taiwan as of October 2024. If China were to invade Taiwan, Taiwan nationals and other non-Japanese people might evacuate to Japan alongside Japanese nationals returning to their home country. There are concerns that foreign agents or terrorists might take advantage of the confusion to enter Japan.

“Chinese agents could enter Japan by concealing themselves among Taiwanese nationals,” a Japanese source warned.

The Immigration Services Agency has agreements with countries such as Australia and New Zealand to more deftly handle illegal overstays and other issues, but it is unusual for Japan to sign a memorandum premised on the evacuation of Japanese nationals during a contingency. Because Japan severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan after normalizing relations with China in 1972, the memorandum was signed by the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association.

China has been actively conducting military drills that target Taiwan. Some experts have said that Beijing could complete preparations for a Taiwan invasion as early as 2027. By concluding the agreement, Japan aims to strengthen cooperation with Taiwan on the evacuation of Japanese nationals. It also aims to further prepare for a Taiwan contingency by cooperating with the United States and other countries.