Ishiba: Territorial Discussions Must Include Ukraine, Remarks Made During Virtual Meeting of National Leaders Including U.K., France, Germany

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Sunday he welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts toward ending Russia’s aggression in Ukraine but that he opposed any agreement that would unilaterally favor Russia.

“Issues related to the integrity of sovereign territory are of utmost importance and must be discussed in a manner that includes Ukraine,” Ishiba said at a virtual meeting of a grouping of national leaders from the “Coalition of the Willing,” which was co-chaired by the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

“We will work with other countries to ensure that the international order, including in the Indo-Pacific region, is not undermined in any way as we work to bring an end to this aggression,” he said.