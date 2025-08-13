Koizumi Takes Diplomatic Step through Visit to S. Korea; Eyes Strengthening Position in Next LDP Presidential Election

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, left, speaks at a meeting of the Japan-China-South Korea agriculture ministers in Incheon, South Korea, on Monday.

INCHEON, South Korea — Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi visited South Korea from Saturday to Monday on his first overseas trip since taking up the position, and he skillfully asserted Japan’s stances at gatherings such as international conferences and conducted effective diplomacy.

Having an increased sense of stability and the ability to debate, as well as solid communication skills, Koizumi is believed to be solidifying his position as a candidate for the next Liberal Democratic Party president.

Koizumi attended a meeting of the agriculture ministers of Japan, China and South Korea, held for the first time in seven years, and a gathering of food security ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. At these gatherings, Koizumi introduced Japan’s cutting-edge agricultural technology and confirmed cooperation between Japan, China and South Korea on the management of Japanese eel species. The European Union has proposed making all 19 eel species subject to trade regulations.

“We have different views on some issues, but it is necessary to find common ground and build a relationship in which we work together in unity. I think the content of the meeting was realistic,” Koizumi told reporters Monday, regarding the trilateral relations.

Koizumi also had talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and urged him to lift restrictions on Japanese seafood imports from eight prefectures including Fukushima. It was unusual for a Japanese agriculture minister to meet with another country’s foreign minister.

According to multiple Japanese and South Korean government sources, Koizumi proposed a meeting with Cho to request that the country scrap the restrictions, and Cho agreed to have talks with him. Quoting analysts, South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper reported Tuesday that Koizumi’s holding the meeting with Cho was “aimed at proving diplomatic qualifications as the ‘next prime minister.’”

When he was the environment minister, Koizumi caused controversy by saying he would tackle a climate change issue in a “cool and sexy” manner. In last year’s LDP presidential election, he advocated radical reforms, but finished in third place in the race.

Since then, he has focused on practical duties. He engaged in heated debates with the opposition as an LDP strategist over the review of political donations by companies and organizations during a regular session of the Diet earlier this year.

After becoming agriculture minister in May, he revised the method of sale and delivery of the government’s stockpiled rice from public bidding to no-bid contracts and laid the groundwork for a policy to increase rice production.

A senior LDP member praised Koizumi by saying that he has become more assertive and resilient, and there are growing expectations within the party for his potential candidacy in the next LDP presidential election, which is likely to take place earlier than scheduled.

However, a mid-career LDP member noted that because Koizumi prioritizes the clarity and speed of realizing policies, he often neglects careful coordination and consensus-building.