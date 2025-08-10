Ishiba Makes No Mention of ‘Nuclear Sharing’ Theory at Atomic Bombing Anniversaries; Remarks Criticized as Inconsistent

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers a speech at the Nagasaki Peace Memorial Ceremony in Nagasaki on Saturday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba left out any mention of his “nuclear sharing” theory, in which Japan would jointly operate U.S. nuclear weapons, in his speeches marking the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Ishiba instead emphasized the importance of maintaining the so-called three nonnuclear principles — neither possessing, producing nor permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons.

In his speech at the Hiroshima ceremony on Wednesday, Ishiba reiterated his intention to strive for a “world without nuclear weapons” under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

At a press conference following the ceremony, the prime minister said he “does not intend to reconsider the three nonnuclear principles.” He added, “Japan has absolutely no intention of possessing nuclear weapons.”

Instead, he only emphasized the importance of extended deterrence, in which the United States protects Japan with its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons.

In September, prior to taking office, Ishiba contributed an article to the Hudson Institute, a U.S. policy research organization. In the article, he called for the creation of an Asian version of NATO, which should consider sharing U.S. nuclear weapons.

Referring to his theory on nuclear sharing, Ishiba said during the press conference: “I have not considered it at all in relation to the three [nonnuclear] principles. Some people could misunderstand that nuclear sharing means nuclear ownership.”

Opposition parties have criticized his remarks for being inconsistent with statements he has made in the past.

“The things that make Ishiba unique seem to have all disappeared, and it’s as if he’s becoming featureless,” Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, told reporters in Hiroshima on Wednesday.

He also said that nuclear sharing is “extremely unlikely to happen.”