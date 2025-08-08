Ishiba Reiterates Eagerness to Stay On at General Meeting of Lawmakers
15:32 JST, August 8, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday reiterated his eagerness to stay on despite his ruling bloc’s dismal showing in last month’s House of Councillors election.
“I sincerely apologize for causing such (election) results,” Ishiba said at a general meeting of the Liberal Democratic Party’s lawmakers in both chambers of the Diet.
“To continue being responsible for Japan, I would like to hear various opinions,” he told the participants.
The prime minister also promised to make full efforts to address higher U.S. tariffs.
During the meeting, LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama said the party will draw up a report on the election results by the end of this month.
