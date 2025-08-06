Ishiba to Release Document on Japan-U.S. Tariff Deal; Hints at Sept. 2 for Statement on WWII Anniversary
13:10 JST, August 6, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba indicated Tuesday his intention to release a document explaining the Japanese government’s view of the details of the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement.
During intensive deliberations in the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, Ishiba responded to a question from Makoto Hamaguchi, policy chief of the Democratic Party for the People, by saying, “We want to take action to alleviate the concerns of the people.”
During the interpellation, when asked about the necessity of compiling a supplementary budget for fiscal 2025 to respond to U.S. tariff measures, Ishiba also said, “We must respond appropriately, taking into account the discussions of each party, as well as the timing and scale.”
Regarding his views on a historical review to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Ishiba reiterated his intention to make such a statement. As for the timing of the announcement, he mentioned that Sept. 2, the date on which Japan signed the surrender document, “could be considered the actual day the war ended.”
The 218th Extraordinary Diet Session, held following the July House of Councillors election, concluded its five-day session on Tuesday.
