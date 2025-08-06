Sanseito Leader Meets With Cohead of German’s AfD; Talks Include Policies Toward Foreign Nationals

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya speaks to reporters on July 21 following the upper house election the previous day.

Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya met with Tino Chrupalla, coleader of the hard-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party, at the Diet on Tuesday to exchange views on policies toward foreign nationals and other issues.

During the talks, Kamiya explained his policy of “imposing restrictions” on the entry of foreigners. Chrupalla reportedly responded, “I want you to see the German cities where the number of immigrants has increased too much.”

Also on Tuesday, Kamiya posed questions to the government at the House of Councillors Budget Committee for the first time.

“Do you have any intention of proposing to Trump that we work together?” Kamiya asked Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, citing examples such as U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposals to withdraw from the World Health Organization, abolish DEI policies and lift government regulations on social media.

Ishiba rejected this, saying, “That is something our country will decide on its own.”