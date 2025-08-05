Ishiba Wants to Convey Personal Message to Mark 80 Years Since End of WWII; Will Likely Examine Political Failures That Led to War
15:04 JST, August 5, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his desire to mark 80 years since the end of World War II with a personal message, including an assessment of the war, at a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday.
“I need to put out something, whatever the format, to keep [memories of the war] from fading and make sure we never start a war again,” he emphasized.
He fielded questions from Yoshihiko Noda, president of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. While Ishiba had already resolved, through a decision at a Cabinet meeting, not to issue an official war anniversary statement in his capacity as prime minister, he intends to release his own personal views in some form.
For the 50th, 60th and 70th anniversaries of the end of the war, prime ministers’ statements were agreed on by their cabinets and expressed agreed-upon perceptions of history.
Of this practice, Ishiba said: “I want to treat this collection [of statements] with great respect. That is why I want to decide [for myself] what needs to be said.”
He also said: “This can’t just be an expression of my feelings. I have to think carefully about what mistakes were made and why the war could not be stopped [through politics].”
While following the precedent set by past prime ministers’ statements, Ishiba is likely thinking of releasing a personal message that examines the circumstances behind why the military acted on its own in the war and civilian casualties could not be prevented.
The timing and format of the announcement are yet to be decided. Due to time constraints, his messages likely will not be made on Aug.15, the anniversary of the end of the war. However, instead, there is speculation that he will release his message on Sept. 2, the day Japan signed an instrument of surrender.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
25％ ‘Reciprocal Tariff’ Would Be Blow to Japanese Economy; Major Exporters Foresee Drastically Reduced Profits
-
Upper House Election: Topic of Foreign Nationals Becomes Key Issue in Japan Election; Baseless Criticisms Against Foreigners Spread on Social Media
-
Upper House Election: Japan’s LDP, Komeito Fails to Reach 50 Seats; Losing Majority in House of Councillors
-
Upper House Election: Consumption Tax Rate Cut Finds Favor Even Among Ruling Parties; Changes to Imperial Succession Divides Opinion
-
Ishiba, EU Leaders to Agree on Intl Economic Order; Draft Statement Shows Support For Rules-Based Free Trade
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
3 Japan Firms OK’d to Export Seafood to China; 1st Reregistration Since Release of Treated Water from Fukushima N-Plant
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional Areas; Govt Wants 60 Mil. Annual Visitors in 2030