Ishiba Wants to Convey Personal Message to Mark 80 Years Since End of WWII; Will Likely Examine Political Failures That Led to War

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a session of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives on Monday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his desire to mark 80 years since the end of World War II with a personal message, including an assessment of the war, at a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday.

“I need to put out something, whatever the format, to keep [memories of the war] from fading and make sure we never start a war again,” he emphasized.

He fielded questions from Yoshihiko Noda, president of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. While Ishiba had already resolved, through a decision at a Cabinet meeting, not to issue an official war anniversary statement in his capacity as prime minister, he intends to release his own personal views in some form.

For the 50th, 60th and 70th anniversaries of the end of the war, prime ministers’ statements were agreed on by their cabinets and expressed agreed-upon perceptions of history.

Of this practice, Ishiba said: “I want to treat this collection [of statements] with great respect. That is why I want to decide [for myself] what needs to be said.”

He also said: “This can’t just be an expression of my feelings. I have to think carefully about what mistakes were made and why the war could not be stopped [through politics].”

While following the precedent set by past prime ministers’ statements, Ishiba is likely thinking of releasing a personal message that examines the circumstances behind why the military acted on its own in the war and civilian casualties could not be prevented.

The timing and format of the announcement are yet to be decided. Due to time constraints, his messages likely will not be made on Aug.15, the anniversary of the end of the war. However, instead, there is speculation that he will release his message on Sept. 2, the day Japan signed an instrument of surrender.