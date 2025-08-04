Japan PM Ishiba States Negative View on Issuing Written Japan-U.S. Agreement on Tariffs; Pushes for Comments on World War II

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, answers questions during intensive Diet deliberations at the House of Representatives Budget Committee in Tokyo on Monday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed a negative view about issuing a written agreement between Japan and the United States regarding U.S. tariffs during Diet deliberations on Monday.

Attendees of the House of Representatives Budget Committee, including the prime minister, held intensive discussions on issues such as Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations. While having a negative stance on a written agreement, Ishiba stressed his willingness to devote himself to lowering tariffs on automobiles, which were not mentioned in an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Regarding measures against high prices, Ishiba indicated his intention to hold discussions between the ruling and opposition parties.

During the deliberations, Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan President Yoshihiko Noda expressed concerns about the absence of a written agreement, saying, “The Trump administration might interpret it broadly, and Japan could continue to be ripped off.”

In response, Ishiba said, “I am most concerned that creating a document will delay the reduction of tariffs.” He then vowed to focus on reducing the tariffs steadily.

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s chief tariff negotiator, made similar remarks in the Diet deliberations. “We will urge the United States to take prompt measures to ensure the steady implementation of the agreement,” he said.

When Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, asked Ishiba how long he would stay in office, the prime minister said: “We must see whether businesses will suffer any disadvantages as a result of the Japan-U.S. agreement. So I can’t say for certain how long that will be.”

The deliberations then shifted to measures to combat prolonged high prices. Noda suggested talks between the ruling and opposition parties on the introduction of income-tax cuts combined with cash payouts. Ishiba agreed to hold discussions and said, “I would like to find an opportunity to discuss social security as well.”

On corporate and group donations to political parties, Noda called for discussions to find common ground based on a proposal put together by Komeito and the DPFP. Ishiba was positive about the idea saying, “It is very meaningful for the leaders of the first and second parties [the LDP and the CDPJ] to discuss this issue.”

The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to abolish the provisional gasoline tax by the end of the year, and their talks on the matter have begun.

“The government will do everything it can to achieve this steadily and promptly,” Ishiba said in response to a question from LDP member Takashi Yamashita. Meanwhile, Ishiba said it was important for him to release comments expressing his view on World War II for the 80th anniversary of the war’s end this year in order “not to allow memories of the war to erode.”