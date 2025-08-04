Japan, Ukraine Make Joint Statement on Further Promoting Economic Ties; Private Sector Collaboration to Be Supported
17:26 JST, August 4, 2025
The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry and Ukraine have agreed to promote cooperative ties in economic fields and human resource exchange.
The ministry will help Japanese companies do business in collaboration with Ukrainian companies to support the war-torn country’s reconstruction.
Daiwa House Industry Co. is currently planning a project for ready-to-assemble housing. The company is considering full-scale business development, including the manufacturing of parts in Ukraine.
Panasonic Holdings Corp. has a plan for a project to help Ukraine cope with energy shortages through highly energy-efficient heat pumps.
Following the outbreak of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the economy ministry secured a total of ¥52 billion in the fiscal 2023 and 2024 extra budgets. The funds were provided to subsidize reconstruction projects by Japanese companies to help Ukraine via the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.
Projects that have already been approved include one for using drones to remove landmines and another to provide artificial legs made by 3D printers.
