Japan’s Ishiba to Push Back War Review Statement Past Aug. 15; May Intend to Issue Statement on Instrument of Surrender Anniversary on Sept. 2
15:07 JST, August 2, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will not deliver a prime ministerial statement on Aug. 15, the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, according to several senior government and ruling party officials.
Ishiba is instead considering releasing a statement on Sept. 2, which marks the 80th anniversary that Japan signed the Instrument of Surrender that formalized its surrender to the Allied Powers, according to the officials.
Ishiba has previously expressed his desire to release a war review or message.
“The 80th anniversary is a turning point. We will make an appropriate decision based on the statements [on the war] issued by some of the past prime ministers,” Ishiba told reporters on Monday.
