Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Speaks to Press, Says He Has to ‘Curb His Own Feelings’ Over Whether to Step Down

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba answers questions from reporters at The Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:23 JST, July 27, 2025

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Saturday that he must curb his feelings over whether he will step down during a recording of an NHK program at the prime minister’s official residence.

“When it comes to me, there can be various judgments. But I have to curb my own feelings as a public figure and the administration’s top official,” he said.

He continued, “Without any selfish motives, I shall conduct myself to fulfill my duties for the people and the future of Japan.”

On Monday, Ishiba is scheduled to attend the Liberal Democratic Party’s informal general meeting of lawmakers in both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors.

At the meeting, Ishiba will listen to opinions of the party lawmakers about such matters as the party’s major setback in the latest upper house election.

