Demonstrators Gather to Support Ishiba Amid Growing Calls for His Resignation
14:03 JST, July 26, 2025
Calling out phrases such as “Hang on, Ishiba,” a group of demonstrators rallied in front of the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday night for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to continue in his post.
The rally came after posts on social media expressed support for Ishiba. The hashtag “Don’t quit Ishiba” went viral amid growing calls for his resignation. A statement distributed at the rally criticized a possible successor as being on the extreme right and a populist. Ishiba is also president of the LDP. The statement added that Ishiba can engage in proper debate with opposition parties in the Diet.
Participants chanted, “Hang on, Ishiba,” during the rally. “I fear a situation in which a right-wing LDP lawmaker becomes prime minister and Japan heads toward exclusionism,” said a 70-year-old participant from Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Poll: Japan’s LDP Likely to Lose Seats in Proportional Representation Segment; DPFP, Sanseito Expected to Gain More Seats in Upper House
-
Japan Survey Finds Only 22% of Respondents Trust U.S.; Significant Drop From Joint Poll After Election
-
Japan to Export Used Destroyers to Philippines, as Both Countries Look to Counter China on Seas
-
Upper House Election: 16 Constituencies See Head-to-head ‘Ruling vs Opposition’ Races; Opposition Parties More Coordinated than 3 Years Ago
-
25％ ‘Reciprocal Tariff’ Would Be Blow to Japanese Economy; Major Exporters Foresee Drastically Reduced Profits
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Announces Roadside Land Prices Across Japan Rose 2.7% on Average in 2025; 4th Straight Year of Increases
-
Trump Complains about Japan’s Rice Policy
-
New Banknotes Account for Only 30% of All Bills in Circulation; Increased Use of Cashless Payments Seen as Cause of Slow Adoption Rate
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-Ion Batteries Amid Fire Concerns
-
EU Proposes Eel Trade Restriction Despite Japan’s Opposition