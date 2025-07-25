Prime Minister Ishiba ‘to Ensure Implementation of Tariff Agreement’; Refuses to Answer Question on Stepping Down

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his determination to ensure the implementation of the terms of the tariff agreement reached with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

Ishiba made the comment after a meeting with economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s chief tariff negotiator. Akazawa, who had recently returned from the United States, had explained the deal agreed with the U.S. government, including the lowering of the so-called “reciprocal tariff” from 25% to 15%.

Following the meeting, Ishiba told the press, “It’s important for me and the president to ensure what we have agreed is implemented.”

“I’d like to also continue making utmost efforts to dispel the anxiety felt by domestic companies, industries and workers,” he added.

Regarding about how the United States will implement its new tariff rates for imports from Japan, Ishiba said, “I believe the United States will take necessary measures, such as issuing a new executive order.”

Ishiba initially sought an opportunity to meet Trump in person, but he is believed to have given up on the plan because there was no need to draft a document of agreement between the leaders.

Ishiba had previously indicated that he would make a decision on his future as prime minister after closely examining the results of the tariff talks. However, he refused to answer when reporters pressed him again about his decision.

Prior to his meeting with Ishiba, Akazawa told reporters at the Haneda Airport on Thursday that the United States “will likely implement the new reciprocal tariff on Aug. 1.”