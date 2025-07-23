Japan PM Ishiba Meets with Former Prime Ministers; They Discuss ‘Sense of Crisis’ Following Election Defeat

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba enters the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday held talks with three former prime ministers at the Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters, during which they spoke about their “sense of crisis” following the LDP’s decisive defeat in Sunday’s House of Councillors election.

The meeting was attended by former prime ministers Fumio Kishida, Taro Aso and Yoshihide Suga, as well as LDP’s Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama.

“We shared a strong sense of crisis,” said the prime minister, who also serves as president of the LDP. “We must not allow a rift to develop in the party.”

“There was no discussion whatsoever regarding my own future or resignation,” Ishiba added.

Regarding the trade deal struck with the United States, Ishiba said, “We will do our utmost to protect the lives of the people.”