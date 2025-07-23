Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government
#Trump Tariffs

Japan PM Ishiba to Step Down Over Defeat in Upper House Election

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:52 JST, July 23, 2025

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba decided on Wednesday to step down, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned. He plans to announce his resignation by as early as the end of July to take responsibility for the ruling coalition’s defeat in the July 20 upper house election.

Ishiba made up his mind after Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations reached an agreement.

Related Articles

Trump Announces Trade Deal with Japan, Including 15% Tariff 

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei Rally Buoys Asian Shares as Trump Announces Japan Trade Deal 

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING