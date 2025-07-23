Japan PM Ishiba to Step Down Over Defeat in Upper House Election

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba decided on Wednesday to step down, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned. He plans to announce his resignation by as early as the end of July to take responsibility for the ruling coalition’s defeat in the July 20 upper house election.

Ishiba made up his mind after Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations reached an agreement.