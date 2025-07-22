Akazawa Downplays Election’s Impact on Tariff Talks;Bessent Denies Interest in Japan’s ‘Internal Workings’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Ryosei Akazawa

With the approach of an Aug. 1 deadline after which the U.S. government says it will impose 25% tariffs on imports from Japan, economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa arrived in the U.S. for ministerial talks on tariffs and met with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Monday in Washington D.C.

According to the Japanese government, the two held a “very candid and in-depth discussion, once again.”

It was Akazawa’s eighth visit to the U.S. for the series of tariff negotiations. Efforts were also being made to hold a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the chief U.S. negotiator for the talks and Akazawa’s counterpart.

Speaking with reporters upon his arrival at an airport in the suburbs of Washington, Akazawa had downplayed the possible impact of the House of Councillors election results on the prospect of tariff negotiations by saying that “Basically, it doesn’t matter [for the negotiations] whether the ruling parties win or lose in the election.” He added, “Both sides [Japan and the United States] hope to reach some sort of agreement,” showing his intention to continue negotiations.

Meanwhile, in a CNBC interview on Monday, Bessent commented: “Our priorities are not the internal workings of the Japanese government. Our priorities are getting the best deal for the American people.”

Asked about the remarks, Akazawa responded “Bessent is a Cabinet member in the Trump administration, which advocates ‘America First,’ so it is only natural he said that.”

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the 25% tariffs to be imposed on Aug. 1. Japan and the United States have been trying to reach an agreement, but the negotiations are facing difficulties.