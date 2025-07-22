Ishiba’s Pledge to Remain Gets Cool Reception in LDP; Many Call for PM to Take Responsibility for Defeat

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A TV screen on the street in Tokyo shows Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s pledge to stay in office, announced the day after the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito suffered a crushing defeat in House of Councillors election, has drawn criticism from voters, and even from those who fought in the election campaign together with him.

Despite facing a second defeat, on top of the House of Representatives election last autumn, the LDP president refused to step down.

“I deeply apologize as president of the LDP,” Ishiba said, bowing his head as he began a press conference at the LDP headquarters Monday afternoon. In response to a barrage of questions about his responsibility, Ishiba kept saying that “There are many urgent issues that must be addressed responsibly.” He also denied the possibility of personnel changes in the party or a Cabinet reshuffle.

The press conference frustrated voters.

“It’s unbelievable that neither the prime minister nor any party leaders are taking responsibility,” a 43-year-old company employee said after watching the press conference on TV.

The man from Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, had long supported the LDP but grew dissatisfied with the government’s handling of rising prices, which show no signs of abating. He said he cast his vote for a candidate from another party this time.

“Food prices and everything else keep going up, yet no concrete measures are being taken,” he said. “The ruling parties should take the election results seriously and focus on improving citizens’ lives.”

A real estate agent in Yokohama said, “The ruling parties will suffer another defeat in the next national election even if they continue in power.”

Calls for accountability were also heard from within the LDP.

A senior member of the Gunma prefectural LDP branches said: “It is clear [he will] become a lame duck. It’s better to step down cleanly.”

Tamotsu Tomoda, secretary general of the Yamaguchi prefectural LDP branches, said in Yamaguchi City: “Ishiba himself failed to gain the trust of the people. The party leader should be the first one to step down.”

However, voices of support were heard in Ishiba’s home turf of Tottori Prefecture. Shoji Maitachi, who secured a third term in the proportional representation election, said in Tottori City, “We will face very tough government management, but I will firmly support the Ishiba administration.”