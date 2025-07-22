U.S. Seeking Best Deal for Americans in Talks with Japan: Bessent

AP

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, center, walks to a meeting room, with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, and Japan’s chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa before their meeting at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, July 18, 2025.

Washington, July 21 (Jiji Press)—U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on television Monday that the United States will seek the best deal for itself in tariff negotiations with Japan.

“Our priorities are not the internal workings of the Japanese government,” Bessent told U.S. broadcaster CNBC. “Our priorities are giving the best deal for the American people.”

The treasury secretary’s remark came after Japan held an election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country’s parliament, on Sunday. He had previously said that the poll was a constraint on reaching an agreement.

Bessent’s remark appeared to keep Tokyo in check as it sought a review of U.S. automobile tariffs.

The U.S. government has sent out notices to trading partners about tariff rates it plans to implement from Aug. 1, in a bid to draw out concessions in negotiations. “A higher tariff level would put more pressure on…countries to come with better agreements,” the treasury secretary said.

He added that he did not discuss trade when he held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and chief trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa during his visit to Japan last week for the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka.