Upper House Election: Voters Prioritize Economic Issues; Consumption Tax Reduction Favored by Over Half of Respondents

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Voting takes place in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Measures against high prices and economic policy were regarded as the most important issues by 46% of voters who answered an exit poll conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun during the House of Councilors election on Sunday.

Pension and social welfare policies were chosen by 17% and policies on children and the falling birthrate by 12%.

Respondents who chose measures against high prices and economic policy were then asked which party they cast a ballot for in the proportional representation segment, and 20% said they voted for the Liberal Democratic Party, followed by the Democratic Party for the People at 16% and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan at 14%.

The LDP has pledged to provide ¥40,000 to each child and to adults in low-income households and ¥20,000 to other adults. Meanwhile, the CDPJ has vowed to cut the consumption tax rate on food items to zero for a limited time and the DPFP had promised to reduce the tax rate to 5%. It appears such suggestions attracted voters.

Of the respondents who chose pension and social welfare policies, 24% voted for the LDP in the proportional representation segment, followed by the CDPJ at 15% and the Japan Innovation Party at 12%. The LDP and the CDPJ called for raising pensions, and the JIP said social security fees should be reduced. Of the respondents who said policies on children and the declining birthrate were the most important, the LDP and Sanseito were the top choices at 15% each, followed by the DPFP at 13%.

Policies on foreign nationals came in the fourth at 7%, which reflects that acceptance of foreign workers has become a point of issue. Respondents who chose policies on diplomacy and security made up just 4%, far less than the 17% at the time of the previous upper house election in 2022, shortly after Russia began its aggression against Ukraine.

Asked what should be done about the consumption tax as a measure for dealing high prices, 52% of the respondents said the tax rate should be reduced and a further 18% said it should be abolished. In comparison, 27% said the tax rate should stay as it is.