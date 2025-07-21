Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Implies He Won’t Resign; Japan Must ‘Avoid Stagnation in National Politics’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:36 JST, July 21, 2025

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba implied he does not intend to resign following the ruling coalition losing its majority in the House of Councillors, at a press conference in Tokyo at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

“Japan is currently facing a number of challenges, including tariff measures by the United States, inflation, natural disasters and the most severe and complicated security environment since the end of World War II,” Ishiba said. “Under these severe circumstances, the most important thing is to avoid stagnation in national politics.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING