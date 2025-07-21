Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Implies He Won’t Resign; Japan Must ‘Avoid Stagnation in National Politics’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba implied he does not intend to resign following the ruling coalition losing its majority in the House of Councillors, at a press conference in Tokyo at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

“Japan is currently facing a number of challenges, including tariff measures by the United States, inflation, natural disasters and the most severe and complicated security environment since the end of World War II,” Ishiba said. “Under these severe circumstances, the most important thing is to avoid stagnation in national politics.”